NAACP leaders hold annual press conference ahead of Bikefest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The NAACP says it will be on the lookout for any type of discrimination in Myrtle Beach during the Memorial Weekend Bikefest.

The organization held its annual Bikefest press conference Thursday afternoon.

NAACP President Dr. Lonnie Randloph said that NAACP members and volunteers will be closely watching how police work as well as how tourists and local business owners act.

Just as they did last year, NAACP officials say they see the weekend’s 23-mile bike loop as discrimination.

“Instead they have decided to go backwards by imposing this illogical irrational one way 23 mile traffic loop. A loop that is 23 miles of shame, 23 miles of humiliation, 23 miles of discrimination,” said Anson Asaka, Associate General Counsel for the NAACP.

The NAACP will also have a complaint hotline open for people to report police misconduct or unfair treatment. Anyone who feels discriminated against can also stop by Sandy Grove Baptist Church on Carver Street to file a report in person.