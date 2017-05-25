Pee Dee first responders take part in special drug training

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Thirteen agencies from North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee took part in highway interdiction training Thursday. The training is for officers to be able to spot drug trafficking and human trafficking.

The seminar started Wednesday with a classroom portion, but today, officers were searching cars and semi-trucks and looking at the most common places to find drugs.

“I never wanna see any officer I train, or any officer for that matter, get injured. I always stress to them that there is no load of money, no load of drugs, no load of guns, no criminal worth them not going home at the end of the day,” said Co-owner of Dark Horse Law Enforcement Training Russell Hittle.

Participating agencies include Florence Police Department, Darlington County Sherriff’s office, Sumter County Sheriffs’ office, and Manning Police Department.