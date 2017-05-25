StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Skies will gradually clear out today and temps will heat up into the weekend. There is still the chance for isolated lingering showers today, but sunshine will return as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will remain slightly below average today, topping out in the upper 70s. High pressure will build in on Friday and strengthen this weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures back in the 80s on Friday, then upper 80s and low 90s Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move into the Carolinas late Sunday and stall, bringing another round of unsettled weather for the end of the weekend, Memorial Day, and early next week.

Today, partly to mostly sunny, windy with very isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 62 beaches.

Friday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80’s inland, low 80’s beaches.