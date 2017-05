FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County coroner says a 15-year-old died Friday from injuries sustained in a crash Thursday evening.

Florence County Coroner Bo Myers says the collision happened on Howe Springs Road near Duncan Road in Florence on Thursday at 10:30 p.m.

According to Myers, 15-year-old Marcques Croft of Florence succumbed to his injuries Friday at a local hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.