Around Town: Wild Water and Wheels Opens Today!

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Wild Water and Wheels Water park is officially open for the 2017 season!

Wild Water and Wheels is more than just a water park; enjoy mini-golf, go-karts, bumper boats, and kiddie rides to name a few.

Park Hours:

10:00am – 5:00pm Saturday through Monday

Hours change after Monday and again once June begins.

All–Day Water Park Admission Over 48” Tall – $27.98 + tax Under 48” Tall – $19.98 + tax Senior – 55 years and older – $19.98 + tax

After 2:00 PM Water Park Admission When The Park Closes at 5:00 PM Over 48” Tall – $19.98 + tax Under 48” Tall – $17.98 + tax Senior – 55 years and older – $17.98 + tax All Day Full Park Admission WP + Unlimited Go-Carts, Bumper Boats and Mini Golf Over 48” Tall – $39.98 + tax Under 48” Tall – $31.98 + tax Senior – 55 years and older – $31.98 + tax Discounted pricing online at wild-water.com.

Group Information:

Special rates for group of 15 or more!

Located at 910 U.S.17 Business, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.

Information provided by Wild Water and Wheels.