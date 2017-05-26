Around Town: Wild Water and Wheels Opens Today!

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Wild Water and Wheels Water park is officially open for the 2017 season!
Wild Water and Wheels is more than just a water park; enjoy mini-golf, go-karts, bumper boats, and kiddie rides to name a few.
Park Hours:
10:00am – 5:00pm Saturday through Monday
Hours change after Monday and again once June begins.
All–Day Water Park Admission
Over 48” Tall – $27.98 + tax
Under 48” Tall – $19.98 + tax
Senior – 55 years and older – $19.98 + tax
After 2:00 PM Water Park Admission
When The Park Closes at 5:00 PM
Over 48” Tall – $19.98 + tax
Under 48” Tall – $17.98 + tax
Senior – 55 years and older – $17.98 + tax
All Day Full Park Admission
WP + Unlimited Go-Carts, Bumper Boats and Mini Golf
Over 48” Tall – $39.98 + tax
Under 48” Tall – $31.98 + tax
Senior – 55 years and older – $31.98 + tax
Discounted pricing online at wild-water.com.
Group Information:
Special rates for group of 15 or more!
Located at 910 U.S.17 Business, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.
Information provided by Wild Water and Wheels.