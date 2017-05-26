Around Town: Wild Water and Wheels Opens Today!

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Wild Water and Wheels Water park is officially open for the 2017 season!

Wild Water and Wheels is more than just a water park; enjoy mini-golf, go-karts, bumper boats, and kiddie rides to name a few.

 

Park Hours:

10:00am – 5:00pm Saturday through Monday

Hours change after Monday and again once June begins.

 

All–Day Water Park Admission

Over 48” Tall – $27.98 + tax

Under 48” Tall – $19.98 + tax

Senior – 55 years and older – $19.98 + tax

After 2:00 PM Water Park Admission

When The Park Closes at 5:00 PM

Over 48” Tall – $19.98 + tax

Under 48” Tall – $17.98 + tax

Senior – 55 years and older – $17.98 + tax

All Day Full Park Admission

WP + Unlimited Go-Carts, Bumper Boats and Mini Golf

Over 48” Tall – $39.98 + tax

Under 48” Tall – $31.98 + tax

Senior – 55 years and older – $31.98 + tax

Discounted pricing online at wild-water.com.

 

 

Group Information:

Special rates for group of 15 or more!

 

Located at 910 U.S.17 Business, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.

Information provided by Wild Water and Wheels.

