Driver killed after losing control of car, sliding across center line in Georgetown County

By Published: Updated:
Viewer photo

Georgetown County Crash

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a deadly collision in Georgetown County Friday afternoon involving two cars.

Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson confirms he was called to the crash Friday afternoon. The coroner could not release the victim’s name but did say that the deceased was a male.

SC HP Real Time Traffic information states a collision was reported on Choppee Road near Rose Hill Road around 1:51 p.m.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the victim was traveling south when they lost control of the car, slid across the center line and were struck by a car traveling in the other direction.

The other driver involved in the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment, Cpl. Collins says.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s