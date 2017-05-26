Coroner called to scene of Georgetown County crash

Georgetown County Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Viewer photo Viewer photo Viewer photo

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly collision in Georgetown County.

Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson confirms he was called to the crash Friday afternoon. The coroner could not release the victim’s name but did say that the deceased was a male.

SC HP Real Time Traffic information states a collision was reported on Choppee Road near Rose Hill Road around 1:51 p.m. Highway Patrol officials have not yet released what caused the crash or how many people are involved.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating.