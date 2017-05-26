Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after being struck by minivan in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The SC Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after a crash in Loris Friday afternoon.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was trying to cross the road when they were hit by a minivan around 3:10 p.m. on North Green Sea Road and Hands Drive.

Friday evening, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as 41-year-old Ron Demond Bennett from Loris. Bennett was pronounced dead at Loris Hospital Emergency Department at 4:09 p.m. The coroner says the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma.

The driver of the minivan will not be charged for the collision as the victim was illegally in the road, Cpl. Collins says.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.