FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office and Florence County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly mobile home fire.

Florence County Coroner Bo Myers says the fire happened around 5 p.m. on Gilbert Drive in Florence.

When rescue crews arrived, they located 71-year-old Alphonzo Loayza dead inside the home. According to Myers, Loayza was the owner of the home.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has ordered an autopsy to assist in the investigation.