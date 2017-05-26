Fourth suspect charged after Myrtle Beach drug deal leads to January shooting

Related Coverage 3 jailed after drug deal leads to Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested another person for a shooting in January.

Police arrested 20-year-old Devonta Raheem Gadson after a drug deal led to shots being fired on Oak Forest Lane on January 31.

Gadson was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, records show.

Officers arrested three other people in connection to the case from a home on Little River Road in January.