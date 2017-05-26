Fourth suspect charged after Myrtle Beach drug deal leads to January shooting

By Published: Updated:
Gadson, Courtesy of the Horry County Detention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested another person for a shooting in January.

Police arrested 20-year-old Devonta Raheem Gadson after a drug deal led to shots being fired on Oak Forest Lane on January 31.

Gadson was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, records show.

Grayson Friedman, 18, Sheree Ann Friedman, 55, and Kenneth Paul Norton, 53, were arrested in connection with a Myrtle Beach shooting in January.

Officers arrested three other people in connection to the case from a home on Little River Road in January.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s