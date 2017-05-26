Juvenile, teen ID’d as suspects in Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A juvenile and a 19-year-old man have been identified as suspects in the shooting at the intersection of 1st Street and Chippewa Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Captian Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg at the intersection of 1st Street and Chippewa Street around 3:16 p.m. Thursday. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries, Capt. Parker reports.

A juvenile was identified as one of the suspects, and that alleged offender’s name will not be released by police at this time. The second suspect, Ernest Lee Lewis Jr., 19, of Lumberton, is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Lewis’ bond is set at $50,000, according to Capt. Parker.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Evan Whitley or Detective Deana Locklear with the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.