Juvenile, teen ID’d as suspects in Lumberton shooting

By Published:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A juvenile and a 19-year-old man have been identified as suspects in the shooting at the intersection of 1st Street and Chippewa Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Captian Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg at the intersection of 1st Street and Chippewa Street around 3:16 p.m. Thursday. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries, Capt. Parker reports.

A juvenile was identified as one of the suspects, and that alleged offender’s name will not be released by police at this time. The second suspect, Ernest Lee Lewis Jr., 19, of Lumberton, is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Lewis’ bond is set at $50,000, according to Capt. Parker.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Evan Whitley or Detective Deana Locklear with the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s