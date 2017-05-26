Lake City train caboose refurbished for event rental space

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A once popular restaurant and business in Lake City is getting a new chance at life with a deep clean and refurbishment.

The Greater Lake City Community Development office is going to rent out an old train caboose, located at 104 East Thomas Street, as a unique event space for groups and individuals in the community.

Organizers say when the last restaurant was closed, the development office thought they could utilize the space to keep it alive in the community. Lake City leaders say they’re not out to make a profit on renting the interesting venue, but there is a small fee to reserve the space, which covers the cost of cleaning and an attendant to keep it up.

“It’s a unique piece, venue for Lake City and that is why we made an effort to keep the price point reasonable so anyone in the community really could have the opportunity to rent the space,” explains Executive Director for Visit Lake City, Seth Kines.

A business owner who operates near the caboose says she is excited to see the train and deck space brought back to life and hopes it will give an added boost to businesses nearby.

“I think it will be a great thing to have another event space that is a lot smaller so it is better for intimate gatherings rather than a bigger space where you may not be able to use the whole thing,” voices Katie Rice from Main Street Mercantile. “So, it will be good for birthday parties, maybe family reunions if the family is small enough, or get-togethers with classmates. I think it would be great.”

Kines says he hopes to have the venue available to rent out by June 1. The space is available for $150. If you wish to rent it, head to visitlakecitysc.com.