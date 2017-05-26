LIVE: Todd Kohlhepp pleads guilty to 7 counts of murder

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Almost seven months after a woman was found chained in a metal container on a Woodruff property where three people were buried, the man accused of perpetrating the crimes pleads guilty to 7 counts of murder.

Family members of Todd Kohlhepp’s alleged victims were seen arriving at the Spartanburg County Courthouse. He’s also accused of several other crimes.

Carver’s body, along with the bodies of Meagan and Johnny Coxie, were found buried on the property. Meagan and Johnny Coxie were a married couple who authorities say disappeared in 2015. Authorities say Kohlhepp killed Charlie Carver before holding Carver’s girlfriend, Kala Brown, captive for two months. Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies found Brown chained inside a metal storage container on land owned by Kohlhepp.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Kohlhepp has also confessed to killing four people at a motorcycle shop in November 2003.

Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert were fatally shot at Superbike Motorsports.

“This is a big day, a long time coming,” said Sheriff Wright.