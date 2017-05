Related Coverage Fire destroys nearly 100 cars at Case Auto Parts in Marion County

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion Rural Fire Department is on the scene of another fire at Case Auto Parts off of West Highway 76.

A fire at the same location in October of 2016 destroyed 80-100 cars after several fire crews were brought in to control the flames.

Fire officials say three fire engines were on the scene Friday afternoon and at least two cars were on fire.

Marion Rural Fire has not released the cause of the fire or whether or not there were injuries reported at the scene.