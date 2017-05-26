Myrtle Beach Police respond to motorcycle crash near 29th Ave. N.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash near 29th Avenue North.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page, officers were called to a motorcycle crash around 8:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 29th Avenue North and North Kings Highway. Police report the crash does involve injuries, but it is not known at this time how many people are hurt.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the crash, but were able to quickly clear the scene. Traffic was moving within 20 minutes of the crash.