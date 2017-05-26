Myrtle Beach Police respond to motorcycle crash near 29th Ave. N.

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash near 29th Avenue North.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page, officers were called to a motorcycle crash around 8:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 29th Avenue North and North Kings Highway. Police report the crash does involve injuries, but it is not known at this time how many people are hurt.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the crash, but were able to quickly clear the scene. Traffic was moving within 20 minutes of the crash.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s