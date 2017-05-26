StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Drier weather is moving in, and we will heat up heading into the weekend. The storm system that brought all the rain this week is moving away, and high pressure is building in. This will bring sunshine today with temperatures warming into the 80s. We will continue to heat up this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s on Saturday, then low to mid 90s Sunday. There will be a chance for isolated late day thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday, but a better chance for rain and thunderstorms Tuesday with a slow moving cold front. This front will drop temperatures back into the low to mid 80s by the middle of next week.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 85-86 inland, 82-83 beaches.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 64-66 inland, 68 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and hot. Highs 88-93.