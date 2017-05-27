Conway man arrested for deadly hit and run after tips from the public

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person has been arrested following a deadly hit and run involving a moped early Saturday morning.

Investigators with the SC Highway Patrol MAIT and Conway police received information from the public that led to the suspect vehicle being located. On Wednesday, 37-year-old Bradley Allen Mogel of Conway was charged with hit and run resulting in a fatality.

“Many tips were received during the investigation, which were followed up on. These leads did assist in the identification of the vehicle and driver,” the press release from Lt. Selena Small with Conway police said.

According to Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, the wreck happened at about 4:20 a.m., on Highway 701 and Pecan Grove Boulevard.

Hendrick says Terry Allan Morehead, 46, from Conway was pronounced dead on scene after sustaining multiple injuries in the crash. Morehead died after being struck from behind by a vehicle that did not stop, the coroner says.

Sergeant Darren Alston says after examination of debris that was collected at the collision scene by investigators, police have determined that a red/burgundy 2009-2017 model Dodge Journey was the vehicle involved in the crash.

Mogel is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center on a $35,000 surety bond.