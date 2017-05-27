Coroner identifies moped driver killed in Conway crash Saturday

Man on moped killed early Sunday morning

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened early Saturday morning .

According to Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, the wreck happened at about 4:20 a.m., on Highway 701 and Pecan Grove Boulevard.

Hendrick says Terry Allan Morehead, 46, from Conway was pronounced dead on scene after sustaining multiple injuries in the crash.

Hendrick says Morehead died after being struck by a vehicle that did not stop.  The moped driver’s identity has not been released at this time.

Sergeant Darren Alston says police have determined that the moped was struck from behind by a burgundy van and following the collision the van fled the scene.

Police say the suspect vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side and missing part of the front fender.

Anyone with any information on the collision or possible location of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact their local police agency, the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

