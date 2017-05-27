Crews put out fire at Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Multiple fire units responded to Sands Ocean Club Saturday night after a reported fire in one of the condo units.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief John Fowler, firefighters with Horry County, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, and North Myrtle Beach Fire responded to 9550 Shore Drive around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. When units arrived, fire was present in the building, confirms Chief Fowler.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze with little damage done to the building. Multiple units within the hotel were evacuated, as is protocol, says Chief Fowler. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials are looking into what caused the fire.