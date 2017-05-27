MBPD: Human Trafficking claim not true after evaluation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) The Myrtle Beach Police Department says after evaluating evidence, officers were provided false information in the case.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the defendant has been charged with prostitution and resisting arrest.

Samuel Foster, 24, and Dominick Paul Marino, 27, have been charged with prostitution and a drug offense.

A 17-year-old female was also cited for resisting arrest and prostitution.

(Left: Dominick Paul Marino. Right: Smauel Foster)