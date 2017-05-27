Military Appreciation Days Parade celebrates veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people lined the streets of Farrow Parkway to honor our veterans at the Military Appreciation Days Parade at the Market Common on Saturday.

The parade caps off the month long Military Appreciation Days celebration in Myrtle Beach, the city holds many events throughout the month of May.

National Guardsman and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Alek Skarlatos was the Grand Marshal.

There were plenty of people waving flags, throwing candy, and some live entertainment.

One veteran told us he was there today to support all those who have served and to remember his own band of brothers.

“Gives you a lot of thought when you see these coming by with the POW signs, the MIA. There’s still people to think about and it’s just wonderful that people are recognized; and especially the Vietnam veterans of which I am. When we came back there was not a whole lot of those feelings going on and through the years it is definitely, definitely better,” said Frank Baker.

After the parade folks enjoyed a family picnic at Valor Memorial Park in the Market Common.

If you’d still like to join others honoring our veterans there will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center starting 11a.m. on Monday.