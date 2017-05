CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened early Saturday morning .

According to Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, the wreck happened at about 4:20am on Highway 701 and Pecan Grove Boulevard.

Hendrick says a moped driver died after being struck by a vehicle that did not stop. The moped driver’s identity has not been released at this time.

Count on News13 to keep you updated.