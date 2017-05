MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A person was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Oak St. in Myrtle Beach.

It happened at around 4:20a.m. the Horry County Coroner’s office says Edward Douglas, Jr. was the driver in the single vehicle accident.

Douglas was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he later died. He was 31 from New Haven, CT.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby says it was the first deadly motorcycle accident in Myrtle Beach over Memorial Day Weekend.