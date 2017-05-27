Motorcyclist killed, ‘multiple people’ hospitalized in Myrtle Beach crash

By Published: Updated:
Myrtle Beach Police say at least one person was killed and multiple injured in a crash at 21st Ave. N. and Oak St. (Image Source: News13's Taylor Herlong)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A motorcyclist was killed in a Myrtle Beach crash between a car and the biker Saturday evening.

Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says officers were called the collision at the area of 21St Ave North and Oak Street around 7:45 p.m. Lt. Crosby says the driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash and “multiple people” were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Officers work to clear fatal crash near 21st Ave. N and Oak St. (Image Source: News13’s Taylor Herlong)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s