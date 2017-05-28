2 people killed in Florence County wreck

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Two people were killed in a wreck Sunday morning on Creek Road near Lake City, according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m., Sunday on Creek Road.

Collins says a Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road, lost control and ran off the left side of the road ejected both the driver and the passenger.

The Florence County coroner has not released the identities of two people killed in the crash.

Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.