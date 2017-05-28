Florence Vietnam veteran shares story

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – In Florence today at the national memorial cemetery and caught up with a Vietnam veteran who remembers the sacrifices he made for his country.

At Florence national cemetery Thousands of flags wave in the wind just before memorial day and that’s where we find Vietnam veteran Richard Tumlin was drafted into the us army in 1970 at just 19 years old and shared with me a little about how often he had to work.

“it’s 24/7 you know you’re always in the military when you’re there, I was in Vietnam for 11 months so i know what it’s like,” said Tumlin.

he came to the cemetery Sunday to honor his late wife melba who suffered a heart attack in November 2016.

” She was the reason I did not stay in probably, I met her right after I got in and I got off duty in march and we married in august and now 45 years later,” he added.

For Richard Tumlin he is proud that memorial day traditions live on and hopes that next generation of his family participates in the service.

“one of my grandsons is thinking about the military, and i hope he goes it will be good for him,” said Richard Tumlin.