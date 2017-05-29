Conway Medical Center June 2017 events

CONWAY, SC – Here is the list of events for June 2017 at Conway Medical Center. All classes and events are held at Conway Medical Center unless noted otherwise.
- American Red Cross Blood Drives –June 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Held in the CMC Administrative Services Building auditorium. Contact Number- 843-347-8035
- Annual Community Health Screening– June 21, 7 a.m.- 10 a.m. On June 21, 2017, from 7-10 a.m. in the CMC Rehabilitation Services building, Conway Medical Center’s Healthreach team will hold a health screening open to the community. The blood tests will include a complete metabolic panel plus a lipid profile. Participants can also choose to have a lab done for HgB A1C (hemoglobin) for an additional charge of $15. Participants must not eat 10-12 hours before blood test and avoid drinking any liquids other than water. Cost is $25 or $40 with HgB A1C included. Health education information on CMC services such as stroke prevention, diabetes, orthopedics, wound care and dietary education will be available. Pre-registration is required to participate. The registration deadline is May 26. Contact Stacey Mott at 843-234-5019 or smott@cmc-sc.com.
- BirthPlace Tours are held every Sunday at 2 p.m. and are conducted by dedicated staff; registration is requested if at all possible. Your family is welcome to attend with you and see firsthand what we have to offer! Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Childbirth Class– June 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Conway Medical Center holds childbirth classes every month on specific Saturdays. You should begin your childbirth classes during your 7th or 8th month of pregnancy. Class content will include anatomy/physiology, stages of labor, pain management, breathing/relaxation techniques, postpartum care, breastfeeding, and newborn topics. Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Breastfeeding Classes – June 6, 7-9 p.m. All classes are held monthly in the Nursing Education classroom located on the second floor in the hospital and are free of charge. Taught by a registered nurse who is also a Lactation Consultant, classes are open to those expecting as well as those who have already delivered their baby. Babies and a partner are welcome to attend! Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Breast Cancer Support Group – June 13, 5:30 p.m. held at CMC Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 801 Farrar Dr. Contact Number- 843-234-7309
- Diabetes Support Group– June 26, 6 p.m. Coping with Diabetes, presented by Christine Coloma, RN. Held in Rehabilitation Services Building in Classrooms B and C. Contact Number 843-347-8013
- Joint Replacement Seminar – June 28, 12 p.m. Join us for a free seminar on the latest advances in joint replacement including the anterior approach to hip replacement. Fellowship trained surgeons will discuss treatment options as well as answer any questions you may have. A complimentary lunch will be served. Presented by Dr. Todd Tupis at CMC Auditorium. Contact Number- 843-347-8108