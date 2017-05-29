Marion County Museum Announces Alaska Book Presentation

MARION, SC – The Marion County Museum has announces an Alaska Flight multimedia presentation on Tuesday June 6 from 6-8 PM. Local Pee Dee author William S. Walker will introduce his new book, Alaska Highway Flight Log—South Carolina to Fairbanks In A 1956 Cessna.

Walker, also author of the river guide book, Down The Little Pee Dee, will present a slide and video program on his 7,000-mile journey from the Pee Dee to Fairbanks and back. The heart of the flying journey is the legendary 1,387-mile Alaska Highway, one of the most scenic in the world. The Marion County Museum event is part of the museum’s 2017 cultural event series. Walker, a senior writer for the national publication General Aviation News, is from Nichols, S.C.

For more information on Walker’s books see wswbooks.com. Marion County Museum officials said the public is invited to the event, which includes a dinner meal. Admission is $12.50 and reservations are required. For more information contact the Marion County Museum staff at 101 Willcox Avenue in Marion or call 843-423-8299.