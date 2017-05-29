More than 100 people honor fallen servicemen at NMB Memorial Day Service

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than a hundred people filled the Veterans Plaza in North Myrtle Beach on Monday to honor the U.S. servicemen who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Little River held the Memorial Day Service at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. For the last few weeks, the VFW has also been collecting donations that will go to disabled veterans throughout the Grand Strand.

Speakers at the service reminded everyone of the importance of reflecting on and appreciating the sacrifices servicemen make. North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Chairman Joe Lategano, a veteran himself, says the Memorial Day service shows how far the bond of service extends. “What you see here is Americana. You see people from every walk of life who have served. We should have one thing on our minds today – those people who gave their lives so that we could have our freedoms,” said Lategano.

The American Legion in Little River also helped organize the ceremony, which featured the North Myrtle Beach High JROTC.