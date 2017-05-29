New financial assistance offered for housing, businesses in Robeson County after Matthew

LUMBERTON, NC – The North Carolina Community Development Initiative may be able to help landlords and small business that need money to recover after Hurricane Matthew.

The organization will be hosting an informational session on the Resilient Communities Loan Program for Housing Developers (Rental Housing Repair) and Small Businesses (Disaster Recovery Program).

The program for affordable housing developers & landlords can help with financing for:

a.) developers of affordable housing projects or

b.) owners of rental housing in need of repair after Hurricane Matthew. Read more about the program here: Loan Program for Housing Developers

The program for small businesses can help provide loans for small businesses affected by Hurricane Matthew. Read more about this program here: Loan Program for Small Businesses

To learn more please attend the meeting on June 13th at 6:00pm at the Robeson County Department of Social Services in Lumberton, NC.

Address: Robeson County Department Social Services 120 Glen Cowan Road Lumberton, NC 28360