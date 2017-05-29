North Myrtle Beach honors veterans with Memorial Day ceremony

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Little River is honoring veterans with a Memorial Day ceremony today in North Myrtle Beach.

In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, members of the VFW handed out Poppy flowers to collect donations benefiting disabled veterans.

The Poppy flower is a symbol of remembrance for the Poppies that were displayed at Flanders Field during World War I.

“I feel this is a way of taking care of the disabled veterans that need help,” said the coordinator of today’s ceremony, Allen Rundall. “We can provide the help for them and I’m very proud to do this.”

The American Legion in Little River also participates in this ceremony. Lee Glembot with American Legion said today is about the fallen soldiers, but it’s also about the families.

“For every person that has fallen, there is a big family behind them that is going to miss them,” said Glembot. “That’s what this is all about.”

The ceremony is today at 11 a.m. in the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.