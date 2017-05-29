South Carolina approves another alternative teacher program

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) — A new alternative certification program is being offered for college graduates in South Carolina who want to teach but don’t have an education degree.

A Texas-based company called Teachers of Tomorrow is offering a program where participants spend a year as a classroom intern and take about 300 hours of online courses.

After completing those requirements, the candidates will have to complete three years of teaching in sixth through 12th grade with a provisional license before getting their professional state teaching license.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/2qz2gjb ) is the eighth alternative certification program recognized by South Carolina and a bill signed by Gov. Henry McMaster will allow the state Board of Education to authorize more.

The programs are designed to fill teacher shortages around the state.