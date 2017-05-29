StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

The heat and humidity continue through Memorial Day. Today will be a “Weather Alert” Day for isolated late day storms that could become severe. The storm Prediction center has placed the area under the “slight” risk (Level 2) for the potential for damaging straight line winds near 60 mph, hail and lightning. High pressure near Florida will stay put through today, continuing the heat and humidity in the eastern Carolinas. It should be mostly dry, but with so much heat and humidity in the atmosphere any storms that do form this afternoon will be strong, with gusty winds and large hail possible. Highs will be near 90 at the beaches and 94 in the Pee Dee, which will be the hottest day of the week. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid 90’s! As the high pressure starts to weaken tomorrow, a series of low pressure systems in the upper atmosphere will move through the Carolinas along with an approaching cold front. The front will move into the Upstate tomorrow afternoon and stall there for a few days. Chances for area-wide showers and storms increase tomorrow when the front gets closer. The chance for late day thunderstorms will continue for the rest of next week with warm, humid weather continuing. By the end of the week, temperatures will be slightly cooler but still above average for this time of year.

Today, mostly sunny with isolated PM thunderstorms. Some could be strong. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy isolated storms before midnight, lows 70-74

Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.