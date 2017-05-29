Veterans march down Ocean Blvd. in honor of lost heroes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A group of veterans honored the lives of heroes lost in service as they marched down Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach waving the American flag.

The veterans, family members, and supporters walked from 16th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North at 9 a.m. Monday morning. The men and women say they march in memory of the brothers and sisters who they’ve lost.

Myrtle Beach City leaders, including city manager John Pedersen walked alongside the veterans in support.

Jack Platt is a veteran himself and says he started this walk three years ago because he felt like it was important to honor his family members that died in service.

“They’re all gone, but they’re in my memory, and my way of celebrating their passing was to walk down Ocean Boulevard carrying the American flag on Memorial Day,” explains Platt.

Platt said he started the walk because three years ago the City of Myrtle Beach was holding Memorial Day celebrations two weeks early and he felt the need to start the walk because it was important to honor lives lost on Memorial Day itself.