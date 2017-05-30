Conway football coach put on administrative leave following incident with student

Related Coverage Conway’s longtime coach resigns as AD to focus on football

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Horry County Schools spokesperson says a Conway High School football coach is on administrative leave, with pay, following an incident with a student.

Head Conway football coach Chuck Jordan, a substitute teacher and a student were involved in an incident on Friday, spokesperson Teal Britton confirms.

Britton added that the student was disciplined and the substitute teacher has been temporarily removed from list of substitute teachers.

School officials couldn’t say whether or not the matter was criminal, but an investigation into the incident is underway.

Jordan served as both the athletic director and head football coach at Conway High School for 32 years before resigning from his athletic director post in 2014 to focus more on football.