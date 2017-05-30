Coroner IDs Florence driver dead after 3-car crash in Pamplico

By Published: Updated:

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a three car crash in the Pamplico community Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 7:30 a.m. at Pamplico Highway and Grapevine Road Tuesday.

The driver of a Camero died after they crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck pulling a trailer that was traveling in the opposite direction. The car lost control after striking the pickup truck and hit a waste management truck, Cpl. Collins says.

Florence County Deputy Coroner Bo Myers identified the victim as 27-year-old Justin Lyle Bell of Florence. Bell died this morning at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash, Myers said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

