Driver dead after 3-car crash in Florence County

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a three car crash in the Pamplico community Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 7:30 a.m. on Grapevine Road and Pamplico Highway Tuesday.

The driver of a Camero died after they crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck pulling a trailer that was traveling in the opposite direction. The car lost control after striking the pickup truck and hit a waste management truck, Cpl. Collins says.

The Florence County coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.