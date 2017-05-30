Florence-Darlington Tech eliminated from NJCAA World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, C.O. (WBTW) – Chipola defeated Florence-Darlington Tech 11-7 on Tuesday night in an elimination game in the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Stingers tied the game in the 7th inning but the Indians scored three in the 8th and one run in the 9th to get the victory. They got a dominant relief effort from Junior Harding. He threw four innings, struck out eight and only allowed one earn run.

Former Lake View Star Josh Price took the loss for the Stingers. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed four earned runs.

FDTC lost 10-1 to McLennan (Texas) in its first NJCAA World Series game Sunday.

The loss ends a memorable season for the Stingers, who had a 42-19 record. Their trip to the NJCAA World Series was the first trip to the World Series in program history.