Georgetown police arrest 2 men for using counterfeit bills

Hemingway, left, and Vanderhorst, right, were booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center this past week.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department announced Tuesday they arrested two men for passing counterfeit money at multiple businesses in Georgetown County.

Between May 7 and May 22, police received several reports of fake bills being passed at McDonalds, Dollar General on North Fraser Street, Circle K at South Island Road and Advanced Auto Parts in the City of Georgetown.

Over the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified, police announced in a press release.

Danielle Dequan Vanderhorst was charged with three counts of forgery. Jeffery Johnnill Hemingway of Little River was charged with one count of forgery.

Both suspects were booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center last week, records show. Vanderhorst was released Friday on a $9,000 bond and Hemingway was released on a $3,000 bond Saturday.

 

