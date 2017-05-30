North Myrtle Beach Police Chief to retire in June

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Chief of Police for North Myrtle Beach will retire in June, according to city officials.

A press release from North Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Pat Dowling confirms Chief Phil Webster will make his departure from the department June 16, after serving as the chief for three and a half years.

“When you reach a point where you can retire, you begin to weigh your options,” Chief Webster says. “I began contemplating my future with the department over a year ago. I have considered my choices and made a decision that will be best for my family and me.”

Chief Webster was appointed to the chief position December 16, 2013. He started his career as a public safety officer for the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety in April 1992. In 1995, Webster was promoted to the rank of Corporal, in 2000 he moved to Sergeant, and in 2001 achieved a Lieutenant ranking.

Webster said that he was proud to have served the community as police chief but might be even prouder to have served “as a law enforcement officer with all public safety personnel over the past 25 years. I have made some great friendships, lost some friends, laughed at things that only cops can laugh at, and witnessed a small town grow.”

The city says when Chief Webster exits, officers will report to Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez. The search for a new police chief will begin in the fall.

Chief Webster says he doesn’t have any plans for what’s next for his professional life.