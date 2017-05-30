Red Cross calls for new donors to prevent a summer blood shortage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The American Red Cross urges those who have never given blood before – as well as those who haven’t given recently – to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now and help sustain a sufficient community blood supply this summer.

While the need for blood is constant during the summer months, the Red Cross experiences a drastic decline in new donors. Nationwide and in South Carolina, about one-third fewer new donors came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year. Additionally, many schools where blood drives are held – and where new donors give – are not in session, and current donors often delay giving due to summer vacation plans.

While about 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood, less than 10 percent of those eligible actually do. The blood donation process takes about an hour with the actual donation only taking about 10 minutes. Whether new to donating blood or a lifelong donor, the Red Cross offers helpful tips for an enjoyable donation experience:

As much as possible, eat iron-rich foods leading up to your donation. Hydrate – drink an extra 16 oz. of liquid before and after the donation. Have a healthy meal before the donation. Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow. Complete a RapidPass on the day of donation, prior to arriving, to save time. Remember to bring a picture ID, blood donor card or two other forms of identification.

“Every day, we have thousands of lives to help save, but blood and platelet donations often do not keep pace with hospital demand during the summer months,” said Maya Franklin, communications manager, South Carolina Blood Services Region. “In less time than it can take to go out to eat, you can make a lifesaving difference for cancer patients, accident victims and others in need.”

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Chesterfield

Cheraw

5/30/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Third Street

6/14/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Highland Industries, 650 Chesterfield Road

Chesterfield

6/5/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3220 Hwy 102

Clarendon

Manning

6/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., McLeod Health Clarendon, 50 Hospital Street

6/10/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wyboo Plantation, 1 Recreation Drive

6/14/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trimaco Manning, 2814 Ram Bay Raod

Darlington

Darlington

6/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., McLeod Medical Center, 701 Cashua Ferry Road

6/13/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Manheim, 1111 Harry Byrd Hwy

Hartsville

5/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kellytown Baptist Church, 2609 Kellytown Road

6/6/2017: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 1635 Cedar Creek Rd

Florence

Florence

5/30/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

5/31/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

6/2/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

6/3/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

6/6/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

6/7/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., PGBA, 100 Dozier Blvd.

6/7/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

6/9/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

6/9/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lowes – Florence, 2301 David H McLeod Blvd

6/10/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

6/13/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Carolinas Hospital Systems, 805 Pamplico Highway

6/13/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

6/14/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

6/15/2017: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David McLeod Blvd

Georgetown

Georgetown

6/2/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Road

Pawleys Island

6/15/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church- Pawleys Island, 65 Crooked Oak Drive

Horry

Conway

6/1/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Healthcare Partners of SC, 1708 Oak Street

6/13/2017: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Horry County Solid Waste Authority, 1886 Highway 90

6/14/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Horry County Complex, 1301 Second Ave

Murrells Inlet

6/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass South

Myrtle Beach

5/30/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

5/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA of Coastal Carolina, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Dr

5/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/2/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/5/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Socastee United Methodist Church, 5575 Dick Pond Road

6/6/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Celebration Presbyterian Church, 2300 Carolina Forest Blvd

6/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/8/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/9/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/10/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 1251 21ST Ave

6/13/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/13/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., South Strand Complex, 9630 Scipio Lane

6/14/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/15/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Healthfinders at Coastal Grand Mall, 2000 Coastal Grand Circle #520

6/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

North Myrtle Beach

6/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., King of Glory Lutheran Church, 805 11th Ave North, and Jordan Rd

6/8/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave South

Lee

Bishopville

6/15/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., South Carolina Cotton Museum, 121 West Cedar Lane

Williamsburg

Kingstree

6/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Santee Electric Cooperative, 424 Sumter Highway

How to donate blood

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. Those who come out to donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross June 7 through World Blood Donor Day on June 14 will receive a limited-edition Nexcare Give bandage with the theme “Roll up a sleeve and give where you live,” featuring vibrant city-inspired designs reflecting landmarks and locales from around the globe. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.