SCDOT to host roundabout meeting in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting in Pawleys Island to discuss a proposed roundabout. The roundabout will improve traffic at the intersection of Waverly Road and Petigru Drive. According to an SCDOT press release, the roundabout will eliminate crossing conflicts and increase safety.

The meeting will be held June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Waccamaw High School cafeteria, located at 2412 Kings River Road. Georgetown County officials say the meeting will have displays for viewing and give residents the chance to provide written comments. For more information contact the SC DOT at www.scdot.org or call Rebecca Breland, SCDOT program manager, at (803) 737-1194.