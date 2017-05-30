StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms early this morning will take the edge off the heat. Today will be another warm and humid day with scattered thunderstorms early then calm for much of the day. It will not be as hot with most places staying below 90. A weak cold front will move through early Wednesday, lowering our rain chances for the middle of the week. It will heat back up again by Friday, and late day thunderstorms will be possible again. Another weak cold front will bring a better chance for thunderstorms on Sunday.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 84-89.