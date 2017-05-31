2 people in Pamplico referred to doctors after possible exposure to rabid fox

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – DHEC officials say they received two reports of people possibly being exposed to rabies in Pamplico this weekend.

DHEC spokesperson Adrianna Bradley says two people have been referred to their health care providers for consultation after they came in contact with a fox that could have been infected with rabies. Because the fox was not captured or submitted for testing, officials say they cannot confirm whether or not the fox was rabid.

Additionally, Bradley said due to federal privacy laws, DHEC could not release any more information about the victims’ physical condition, hospitalization, age or sex.