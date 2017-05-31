2 people in Pamplico referred to doctors after possible exposure to rabid fox

By Published:

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – DHEC officials say they received two reports of people possibly being exposed to rabies in Pamplico this weekend.

DHEC spokesperson Adrianna Bradley says two people have been referred to their health care providers for consultation after they came in contact with a fox that could have been infected with rabies.  Because the fox was not captured or submitted for testing, officials say they cannot confirm whether or not the fox was rabid.

Additionally, Bradley said due to federal privacy laws, DHEC could not release any more information about the victims’ physical condition, hospitalization, age or sex.  

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s