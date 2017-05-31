Anderson Brothers Bank donates car to Mullins Police Department

Pictured from Left to Right Johnny Floyd, Micky Watts, Elmore Bethea Chief Michael Bethea, Caption Phil Mostowski, Caption Joe Graham, Mullins Mayor, Bo McMillian and Lisa Nance, Greater Mullins Chamber

MULLINS, SC –  Anderson Brothers Bank presented the keys of a 2014 Dodge Charger to the Police Chief of the Mullins Police Department. Elmore Bethea, Fraud Investigator for Anderson Brothers Bank made the presentation to Chief Michael Bethea. Others on hand for the presentation were Caption Phil Mostowski, Caption Joe Graham, Mullins Mayor, Bo McMillian, Johnny Floyd, VP Marion/Dillon Regional Executive, Micky Watts, VP Consumer Credit of Anderson Brothers Bank, and Lisa Nance, with Greater Mullins Chamber.

“Anderson Brothers Bank looks for ways we can support the community and our law enforcement, to keep us safe, and the communities we serve” said VP Marketing Officer Susan Grant “This is just a small way we can pay it forward.”

