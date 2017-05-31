Art exhibit celebrating southern food coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach residents and art lovers… prepare to “feast your eyes”.

Starting June 10, the Franklin G. Burroughs- Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum is hosting a summer exhibit entitled “Feast Your Eyes”, featuring art celebrating the food of the South. According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the exhibit explores Southern “culinary icons as cultural, political, and artistic expressions.” It will explore the mixing of the three key culinary cultures – Native American, African, and European – that influenced the creation of the unique Southern cuisine.

“This exhibit features an expansive variety of two or three-dimensional media,” the city’s Facebook post states. These media will include oil and watercolor paintings, pastel works, printmaking, photography, sculptures of various materials, textiles and fiber arts, and functional art, like handcrafted dining furniture.

Artworks have been lent to the exhibit by the Columbia Musuem of Art and the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia,SC, the Gibbes Museum in Charleston, SC, the Morris Musuem of Art in Augusta, GA, and the Red Piano Gallery in Hilton Head, SC.

The Franklin G. Burroughs- Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 p.m to 4 p.m Sunday. Admission is free. The Museum is located at 3100 South Ocean Boulevard. For more information, call 843-238-2510.