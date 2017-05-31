Florence officers release photos of people wanted for questioning

Florence Police Department wanted View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help identifying people that could be connected to a break-in at an Irby Street business.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says the subjects are wanted for questioning in regard to a burglary at King Jefe Taco Bar on South Irby Street on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).