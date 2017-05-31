Florence police search for gunman who robbed Local Finance

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect after employees at Local Finance were held at gunpoint, according to police.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the police department says officers were called to Local Finance, located at 2015 West Evans Street, Tuesday afternoon around 12:16 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Employees told officers that a black male wearing a green hoodie, black pants, and a camouflage bandana over his face, came into the business and pulled out a gun.

The gunman demanded money, workers told officers, and then forced employees under a desk and ran out of the building. The employees weren’t able to report which way the robber ran.

Lt. Brandt says a surveillance photo or video fo the suspect isn’t available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).