Inmate found unresponsive at J. Reuben Long

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Byron Joseph Bland, 39, was found unresponsive at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from J Reuben Long, an officer alerted medical personnel who called EMS and began performing CPR on Bland. The coroner’s office was contacted and later pronounced Bland dead.

It was stated in the press release that Bland had been transported from the Myrtle Beach City Jail on Monday, May 29. Bland had been charged with one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult and several drug charges by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that no foul play is expected, the press release said. SLED is investigating the incident.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s