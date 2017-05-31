Inmate found unresponsive at J. Reuben Long

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Byron Joseph Bland, 39, was found unresponsive at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from J Reuben Long, an officer alerted medical personnel who called EMS and began performing CPR on Bland. The coroner’s office was contacted and later pronounced Bland dead.

It was stated in the press release that Bland had been transported from the Myrtle Beach City Jail on Monday, May 29. Bland had been charged with one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult and several drug charges by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that no foul play is expected, the press release said. SLED is investigating the incident.