Jennifer Hudson named Georgetown County Teacher of the Year

Hemingway, SC (WBTW) If you walk by Jennifer Hudson’s class at Pleasant Hill Elementary School you may hear singing, chanting and laughing.

It’s not a music or dance class but maybe just a lesson on polygons. One that involves a creative way of learning.

“Music makes it exciting,” Hudson said. “It makes teaching exciting, it makes learning exciting.”

“It’s wonderful having someone with such a positive energy day in and day out on campus,” Pleasant Hill Elementary School Principal W. Teddy Graham said.

Ms. Hudson is a musician herself. She says the kids love it. A look at their faces will let you know that is definitely true.

“I teach because I love to inspire children,” Hudson said.

Whether it’s a word of encouragement or a catchy phrase for a job well done, Ms. Hudson says the best part of teaching is having a child remember what they learned and put it to use at home.

“My message to my kids will always and continue to be to love one another,” Hudson said. “You can teach them whatever, they are ready to learn because they know that deep down inside when they leave the classroom when you’re not talking about math when you’re not talking about science and social studies they know that Ms. Hudson cared

She says it is fun being back in Georgetown County as a teacher because she is a product of that school system having grown up in Andrews.

Jennifer Hudson was named GCSD’s Teacher of the Year at a banquet May 11 at Litchfield Beach and Golf Resort.

Other finalists were: Lori Harper, Andrews Elementary; Jennifer Crocker, Kensington Elementary; Breann Ethridge, Maryville Elementary; and Johanna Verner, Waccamaw Intermediate.

Other school-level Teacher of the Year individuals are: Paul Morris, Andrews High; Sandra D. Obasi, Brown’s Ferry Elementary; Master Sgt. USMC Joe Epps Jr., Carvers Bay High; Edrick Alston, Carvers Bay Middle; Nicole Marie Nucero, Coastal Montessori Charter; Kirsten Haines, Georgetown High; Woodrow Nesbit Jr., Georgetown Middle; Tyrone Frasier, Howard Adult Center; Sabrina Billings, McDonald Elementary; Rebecca Nesmith Staats, Plantersville Elementary; Mary Ellen Morris, Rosemary Middle; Ashley Newton, Sampit Elementary; Ashley Smith, Waccamaw Elementary; Cara H. Cook, Waccamaw High; and Jamie Chara, Waccamaw Intermediate.